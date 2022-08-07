Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 193 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $331.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $283.72 and a 52-week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

