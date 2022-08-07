Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Price Down 9%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) shares were down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.09 and last traded at $47.27. Approximately 7,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 130,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1,108.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.