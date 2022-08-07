Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 112,971 shares.The stock last traded at $58.20 and had previously closed at $60.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $189,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $220,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,501 shares of company stock valued at $607,194. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

