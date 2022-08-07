SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 15812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

SugarBud Craft Growers Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61.

About SugarBud Craft Growers

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

