RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.90

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 49038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

