Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.51

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.
Separately, Barclays raised Senior from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.51 and a 200-day moving average of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
