Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Cut to $480.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stephens from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.17.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.0 %

TECH stock opened at $382.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.01 and a 200-day moving average of $386.32. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

