Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Cut to $480.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $500.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.17.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.0 %

TECH stock opened at $382.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.01 and a 200-day moving average of $386.32. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

