Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $975,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

