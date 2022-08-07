Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWIR. Craig Hallum reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 0.1 %

SWIR stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after acquiring an additional 466,126 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 16.1% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,303,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 273.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

