Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a tender rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a downgrade rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a downgrade rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 0.1 %

SWIR stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,770,000 after acquiring an additional 466,126 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 16.1% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,303,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 273.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.