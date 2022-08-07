Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Cut to “Tender” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has $31.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a downgrade rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Sierra Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 0.1 %

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.59. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.