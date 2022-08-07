Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 21,794 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,794 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of eXp World worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in eXp World by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in eXp World by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,807,173.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,935,413.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,069,416. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Stock Up 0.8 %

EXPI stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

