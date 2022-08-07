iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of iRobot worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iRobot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 196,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iRobot by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of IRBT opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $98.86.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

