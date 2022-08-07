iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.92% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,688,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2,506,550.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 350,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after buying an additional 350,917 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 278,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 223,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $76.39.

