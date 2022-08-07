Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after acquiring an additional 220,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $249,199,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $134.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.56. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.