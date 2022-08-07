Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 488 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after acquiring an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,031,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $154.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.87. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

