First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.94% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
RFDI opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $75.99.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend
