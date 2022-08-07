Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

