Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

