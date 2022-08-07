BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX opened at $14.05 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.