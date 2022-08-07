BMO Capital Markets Boosts Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $36.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $41.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 22,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,393,000 after buying an additional 373,574 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,393,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 30,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

