Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Exelon by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 99,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

