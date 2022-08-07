Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $90.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

