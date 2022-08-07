Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 100.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.99. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $195.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.