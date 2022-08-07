Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,919 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $347.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.56. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.56 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alto Ingredients news, CEO Michael D. Kandris purchased 12,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Kandris bought 12,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 44,830 shares of company stock worth $181,610 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Stories

