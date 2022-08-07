Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 9.2%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 26,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 228,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 6,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $83,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,402.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,244 shares of company stock valued at $550,488. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after buying an additional 623,444 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,828,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after buying an additional 553,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth $3,062,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth $2,411,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

