Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.23.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 489.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 106,080 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

