Wells Fargo & Company Raises Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Price Target to $7.00

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNSL. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

