The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $573.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $516.00 to $573.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $540.67 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $492.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.30. The company has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

