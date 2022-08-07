Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $571.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $576.68.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $540.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.30. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.