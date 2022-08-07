Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $85.78 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,637,000 after acquiring an additional 168,607 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

