Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Raised to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $16.51 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.
Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 125,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.