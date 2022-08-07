Cowen Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $87.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

