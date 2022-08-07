Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 44,303 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Incyte Stock Up 0.3 %

Incyte stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.21.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.