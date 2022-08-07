Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells 12,538 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,310,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $24,006,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

