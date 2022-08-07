Insider Selling: S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) EVP Sells $1,175,968.00 in Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nancy Luquette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get S&P Global alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

SPGI stock opened at $376.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.96.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.