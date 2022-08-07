Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $1,163,194.06 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

