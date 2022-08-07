PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Insider Buys $962,500.00 in Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PROG Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of PRG stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Featured Stories
