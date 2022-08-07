PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Insider Buys $962,500.00 in Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PROG Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of PRG stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PROG

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PROG by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

