Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Sells $668,939.04 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

BSX opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

