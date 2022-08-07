Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Sells $668,939.04 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %
BSX opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.