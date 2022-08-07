Gene G. Kinney Sells 21,506 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $706,041.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.31. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.