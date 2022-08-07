TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $800,720.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $800,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,903.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.1 %

SNX stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

