Barbara K. Rimer Sells 11,026 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Aflac

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

