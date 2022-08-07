Shell Asset Management Co. Has $243,000 Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 208,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

