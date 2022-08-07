Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Archrock by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 65,753 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Archrock by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 473,289 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Archrock by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $33,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,730,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,976,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,764. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 263.65%.

About Archrock



Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

