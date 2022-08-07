Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,044 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $182,253,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,271,000 after acquiring an additional 107,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,093 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after acquiring an additional 368,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,005,000 after acquiring an additional 144,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.1 %

FLS opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

