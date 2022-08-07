Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 91.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.