Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 939 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after buying an additional 81,996 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UNFI opened at $44.33 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

