Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,868 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of NortonLifeLock worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 9.0 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 724.13%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

