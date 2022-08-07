Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Euronet Worldwide worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

About Euronet Worldwide

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.88 and a twelve month high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

