American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of American Campus Communities worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $65.40 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

